Researchers Have Now Found Evidence Of Oil Contamination In Gulf's Food Chain

Yellow oil droplets INSIDE the crab

Researchers made another ugly discovery in the giant Gulf of Mexico petri dish.Oil particles have been found beneath the shells of larval crabs, according to Mississippi Press. Not only does larva contamination auger ill for other creatures, but it will certainly work its way up the the food chain to affect everything:



The tiny droplets are visible under the transparent shells of the 2-millimetre-sized crabs collected in Davis Bayou, said Harriet Perry, director for the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratorys centre for Fisheries Research and Development.

“These larvae are up in the marsh and they are picked off by small fish, small speckled trout and those type of things, so that’s the way these things get into the food chain,” she said.

Of course larger animals could choke on the toxic oil directly. There was that dead whale and then this sad video of whales swimming through the dangerzone:

Swimming with a whale shark off the Alabama coast

Don’t miss: Uncovered BP Document Brags Of Gulf Of Mexico Growth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.