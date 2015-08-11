Astronomers just discovered that our universe has lost half its energy

Researchers from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) measured the energy produced in a large portion of space, and discovered that it is generating half of what it was 2 billion years ago, leading them to conclude that the universe is slowly dying.

The research is part of the Galaxy and Mass Assembly (GAMA) project, which is the largest survey of it’s kind every conducted.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video Courtesy of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research and Durham University.

