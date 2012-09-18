A Super-Thin Film That Wraps Around Your Tooth Could Prevent Cavities

Photo: Kinki University

A super-thin film that can prevent cavities could change dental care forever. The material, created by Japanese researchers at Kinki University, is made from hydroxyapatite, a mineral naturally found in tooth enamel, the AFP reports.



The hydroxyapatite sheet is flexible, so it can be wrapped around the tooth to stop bacteria from growing that creates plaque and leads to tooth decay.

The film is transparent, but can be coloured white to be used for cosmetic purposes.

Lead researcher Shigeki Honstsu told the AFP we could see the film being used to make teeth appear whiter within three years.

Researchers have applied for a patent for use in dental procedures, according to a statement from Kinki University.

See Also: The Health Benefits Of Yogurt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.