Researchers at MIT developed an ingestible robot that unfolds inside of you as an alternative to surgery

Researchers at MIT, the University of Sheffield, and the Tokyo Institute of Technology teamed up to create an ingestible robot that expands itself inside a patient’s body. Their “Ingestible Origami Robot” prototype is surrounded in an ice capsule. Once ingested, the ice melts and the bot expands. It is controlled by an external magnetic field. Recently, it was able to remove a battery from a synthetic stomach. Researches hope to use the robot to remove foreign objects, patch wounds, and deliver medicine as an alternative to surgery.

