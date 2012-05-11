mums Really Love One Brand Of Car

When mums, new or old, are looking for a car, it seems that they gravitate towards one brand more than any other.



According to research from TrueCar.com, Honda is the brand that most mums prefer, with five of the top 10 cars purchased by women with children.

Nissan comes in second with three rides in the top 10.

No domestics make an appearance on the list.

Check out the full list below:

Honda CR-V Nissan Altima Honda Odyssey Subaru Outback Honda Pilot Volkswagen Jetta Nissan Rogue Honda Accord Honda Civic Nissan Sentra

