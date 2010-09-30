Research Proves It: The Keys To Happiness Are Sleep, Booze, TV, And Shopping

There is a very specific recipe for a happy life, reports Mail Online.



Experts studied 4,000 adults and found that the most self-satisfied people work seven hours a day, have five home cooked meals per week, and take two vacations per year.

Not surprisingly, hanging out with friends and exercising also helps.

Watching TV gives you a boost too, so help yourself to three of your favourite shows per week.

Yeo Valley commissioned the research; they confirm it’s the simple things in life that bring the most joy. “Uninterrupted sleep, as well as quality time with the kids and partner were all deemed really important,” they say.

“And small treats like takeaways, nights out, or the odd weekend away can keep the spark in a relationship and keep everyday life from becoming too mundane.”

Here are routines of the happiest adults studied:

Photo: DailyMail.com

