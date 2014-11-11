Research: Playing Video Games Can Enhance Our Ability To Learn

Diane Guerrero get hands on with Sunset Overdrive and the hottest games on Xbox One. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Microsoft

Playing action video games may be associated with an enhanced ability to learn.

Researchers found that gamers perform better at pattern discrimination tasks, or recognising the patterns or regularities in data, due to sharpened perceptions.

And non-gamers can increase their task scores by playing 50 hours of video games.

However, the mechanisms that underlie such improvements are largely unknown.

Daphne Bavelier of the University of Rochester and colleagues used neural modelling and conducted a series of behavioural experiments on groups of 10 to 14 people to determine the nature of the mechanisms.

The authors observed that individuals with experience playing action video games performed better at pattern discrimination tasks than players without action video game experience .

The results of the research are published in the journal PNAS.

