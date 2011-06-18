Research In Motion's Digital Marketing Boss Jumps For Samsung

Photo: YouTube/Syncapse
Research In Motion’s top digital marketer, Brian Wallace, is leaving for Samsung, Ad Age reports.This is another blow for RIM which is in a tail spin right now. Products are coming late, it’s laying people off, and sales are missing expectations.
The company still doesn’t have a chief marketing officer, and just yesterday its COO left for medical reasons.
