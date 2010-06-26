Research In Motion's CEO Speaks In Tongues

On last night’s somewhat disappointing quarterly earnings call for Research In Motion ($RIMM), CEO Jim Balsillie sounded pretty, well – sillie.
The analyst from Bank of America Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith & Countrywide asked him a fairly straightforward question about how RIM can regain market share as Apple continues to conquer. If you can make heads or tails of Balsillie’s response, you’re probably from his planet:
Be careful about you implicit assumptions in your question, or shall I say your explicit assumptions in your question. Yes, I think you guys will just have to watch and see what the plans are. I think there’s a lot of implicit and explicit assumptions that maybe should be examined. Part of that is the question of how much does — how powerful is their innovation is a good question. What’s the timing of it is a good question.
Seriously, that was the response.
These guys are so dead.
This post originally appeared on The Reformed Broker.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.