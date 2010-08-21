BlackBerry-Maker Research In Motion (RIMM) Slashed To SELL As Wall Street Runs For Hills

For a variety of reasons that aren’t worth going into, brokerage analysts are usually the last folks to start screaming about impending train wrecks.



(OK, for starters, when analysts cut stocks to SELL, they burn relationships with not only the company but clients who own the company’s stock. So when they finally give up and throw in the towel, you know things really have gone to hell.)

But the outlook for BlackBerry-maker Research In Motion has gotten so bad that Morgan Stanley analyst Ehud Gelblum cut RIMM to SELL this morning.

Eric Savitz at Barrons reports

The analyst writes that the downgrade reflects “mounting evidence that RIMM could lose share faster than we had been modelling.” He now thinks RIMM’s share of the global smart phone market will fall to 13.1% in calendar 2012, down from a previous estimate of 16%.

Gelblum has four concerns about RIMM:

The “ongoing chorus” of countries threatening to shut down BlackBerry service.

The “drumbeat” of enterprises exploring the “bring your own phone” approach for corporate e-mail, which opens the door to employees using iPhones and other non-RIMM devices.

The recent success of Android.

The “disheartening…lukewarm initial sales of the new Torch.”

Gelblum now sees enterprise subscribers in FY 2013 totaling 16.9 million, down from a prior estimate of 21.5 million, in what would be the first down year ever in enterprise subs for RIMM.

A couple of weeks ago, we suggested that the future stock chart for RIM might look like Nokia’s starting in 2007. We stand by that suggestion.

And from Dan Frommer: RIM Must Switch To Android Now, Before It’s Too Late

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.