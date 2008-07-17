Research In Motion (RIMM) Cut To SELL: Apple iPhone Is Eating RIM Lunch

In the run-up to the launch of Apple’s (AAPL) 3G iPhone, several sell-side analysts have speculated that either Research in Motion (RIMM) will be able to outdo Apple in the smartphone market, or that it won’t matter, since the 3G market will be big enough to accomodate all players. Needham begs to differ, and is downgrading RIMM as a result of “explosive” iPhone sales.:



Apple and RIM are not engaged in a zero-sum game… the iPhone is bound to cut into Blackberry’s incredible growth in the consumer smartphone market.

