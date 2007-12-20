Research in Motion (RIMM) Quarter Preview

Research in Motion (RIMM) reports Thursday after the close. The leader in corporate smart-gadgets, RIMM is busy trying to power through:

a credit crisis that is drubbing the financial services industry (a major client sector),

a slowdown in consumer spending,

a slowdown in enterprise spending, and

potentially fierce if future competition from Apple’s iPhone.

Management’s commentary about the above topics on the quarterly conference call will therefore be as important as the quarterly results.

As for the results, here’s what Wall Street is looking for with respect to the critical metrics:

Revenue: $1.65 billion

EPS: $0.62

Devices Sold: 3.65 million

Average Selling Price (ASP): $340

Net subscriber adds: 1.7 million

These expectations are generally in the upper end of RIMM’s guidance, which is where RIMM’s results normally fall.

