RIM CEOs Say Steve Jobs Is Full Of It -- Unlike iPhone 4s, BlackBerries Actually Work

Another company shamed by Apple’s success in mobile in the past three years is lashing out after Steve Jobs smeared the entire industry while explaining the iPhone 4’s problems.



Steve’s comments about how ALL smartphones have antenna issues is a bunch of hooey, say the co-CEOs of Research in Motion (per Kevin Michaluk at Crackberry.com):

“Apple’s attempt to draw RIM into Apple’s self-made debacle is unacceptable. Apple’s claims about RIM products appear to be deliberate attempts to distort the public’s understanding of an antenna design issue and to deflect attention from Apple’s difficult situation. RIM is a global leader in antenna design and has been successfully designing industry-leading wireless data products with efficient and effective radio performance for over 20 years. During that time, RIM has avoided designs like the one Apple used in the iPhone 4 and instead has used innovative designs which reduce the risk for dropped calls, especially in areas of lower coverage. One thing is for certain, RIM’s customers don’t need to use a case for their BlackBerry smartphone to maintain proper connectivity. Apple clearly made certain design decisions and it should take responsibility for these decisions rather than trying to draw RIM and others into a situation that relates specifically to Apple.”

– Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie

So there you have it. Too bad Mike and Jim can’t be as forceful about building products that are better than iPhones.





