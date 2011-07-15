Research In Motion is working on an Apple TV clone, Nerdberry reports.



The device is codenamed “Cyclone” and is expected to launch this fall. It will have YouTube, Netflix, and connect to HD TVs.

Of all the things RIM needs to work on, we’re a little surprised it’s building a TV box. It’s a pretty saturated market with Apple TV, Google TV, and Roku. RIM’s not exactly a consumer friendly brand, so it’s hard to see how it breaks out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.