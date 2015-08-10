New research reveals how aquariums can reduce stress

New research from the University of Exeter Medical School shows that a person’s blood pressure and heart rate drop, and their attention span and mood improves when watching an aquarium.

The study also found a benefit to watching aquariums that didn’t contain any fish, but the biggest improvement was seen in tanks that contained tropical fish or large amounts of marine life.

Video Courtesy of The University of Exeter Medical School and The European Centre for Environment and Human Health.

