Research Exposes The Stunning Stats Behind Australian Commuters' Battle To Make It To The Office Each Day

Australian is a nation which won’t give up the motor car, according to a new detailed analysis of Census data.

And some have to put in a big effort to get to the office in the morning including taking three different modes of transport, says McCrindle Research.

Three people reported that they used a car, then a bicycle and then a truck to get to work on census day.

Mark McCrindle says some journeys, as stated in the census, are mind-boggling. For example, there were four people who caught a ferry, then a car and then a motorbike.

And 37 people woke up, jumped on a bus, boarded a ferry and then a hailed a taxi.

The coffee must have tasted good after that.

Here’s a few facts:

More Sydney people drive a truck (21,445) than ride a bicycle (18,811) to work.

There is 1 vehicle for every 1.37 people of driving age in Australia.

If all of Australia’s vehicles were parked end to end, the traffic jam would stretch 13 times the distance from Sydney to Perth.

The percentage of workers who commute by private car has risen to 65.5 per cent, up from 65.3 per cent 5 years ago.

Australia’s 13 million vehicles drive an average of 12,881 km per year, which is a collective 167 billion kilometres or 20 times to the planet Pluto and back.

1 in 5 public transport users require other forms of transport for their commute.

Sydney trumps public transport use.

Female cyclists lead the way in Melbourne.

Brisbane is the city of motorcycles.

Tasmanians are best at giving their mates a lift, but drive the most cars

More men catch ferries than women

Far more women catch trams than men.

Buses are much more likely to have women commuters than men in every city

Men are 8 times more likely to commute by motorbike

Men are much more likely to drive, women much more likely to be passengers

