Adorable Video Shows Workers Rescuing A Baby Elephant

These workers from the Amboseli Trust for Elephants, the longest study of wild elephants in the world, had to rescue this baby elephant from the well. They first had to shoo the mother away from her baby so she wouldn’t injure the workers, who then had to wrap a rope around the baby’s tail, then pull her out with the Jeep.



From the team’s YouTube page:

We rescued this young eight months old calf early this week. Luckily the report came in early in the morning and we were able to get there quick before the mother was forced to leave by herders arriving to water their cattle. It was a happy ending as we were able to reunite the calf with her mother, Zombe.

Watch all the way through to see the reunion!

(Via Why Evolution Is True)

