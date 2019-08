Rescuers from NOAA, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Sea to Shore Alliance worked together to free a North Atlantic right whale from commercial fishing lines. More than 80% of these right whales have scars from fishing gear.

