Rescuers are plucking people off roofs near Philadelphia as the Schuylkill River hits record flood levels

Two people are rescued from a roof in a town north of Philadelphia as the Schuylkill River floods. NBC 10

Rescuers were seen in a video plucking people off a roof as the Schuylkill River flooded.

Flooding levels for the river broke records, according to the National Weather Service.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida left a trail of damage and flooding across the Northeast and killed at least 14 people.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rescuers were seen in a video plucking people off a roof in a town just north of Philadelphia on Thursday after the Schuylkill River flooded, as the

Footage from NBC10 Philadelphia shows a rescue boat pulling up to a house surrounded by murky water and saving two people from off the roof.

In Philadelphia, the river overran its banks and flooded streets and neighborhoods.

Flooding levels for the Schuylkill River broke records, according to the National Weather Service, with water reaching a height of 26.85 feet (8.18m) at its peak.

Flash flooding occurred throughout the region on Wednesday, NBC10 reported, with water rescues taking place in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Lehigh counties. The storms battered the northeast on Wednesday night, drenching New York City, killing at least 14 people and spawning dangerous tornadoes in New Jersey and Maryland.

Follow along with Insider’s liveblog for the latest on Hurricane Ida.