Rescuers Discover Two More Bodies In The Rubble Of Rozelle Shop Explosion

Bianka O’Brien and her son. Source: Facebook

Rescuers have found two more bodies amid the rubble of a terrace that collapsed following an explosion in Rozelle in Sydney’s inner-west early on Thursday morning.

Police have confirmed Chris Noble, 27, died in the Darling Street fire after his body was discovered yesterday afternoon.

“Our beautiful boy should’ve been safe, sleeping in his own bed,” Chris Noble’s mother told media at a press conference.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days and police are treating the site as a crime scene, working to render the area safe and conduct a methodical investigation, according to NSW Fire & Rescue superintendent Tom Cooper.

Strike Force Baracchi, which will be led by the Property Crime Squad’s Arson Unit, has been formed to investigate the fire.

The painstaking search for the people who lived above the store where the explosion occurred, which involved clearing debris away brick-by-brick, has been ongoing for the past 24 hours.

The other two bodies have not yet been identified by police but are believed to be missing persons Bianka O’Brien, 31, and her 1-year-old son, Jude.

The SMH has a heartbreaking account of how Jude’s father, John O’Brien, left for work at 3am, an hour before the explosion occurred.

A number of other victims sustained minor injuries when the explosion occurred on Darling Street around 4am.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, however, it is being regarded as suspicious. A silver sedan was seen leaving the scene at the time of the explosion.

The shop owner is in hospital in a serious condition,” Police said.

“It’s going to take some time to determine the cause of this fire.”

Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

