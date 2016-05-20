Dogs that are 'rescued' may not come from where you think

The dog adoption trend has become very popular in America. Aspiring dog owners believe they are “rescuing” their pet from a puppy mill, but “The Dog Merchants” author Kim Kavin says that’s not always the case. Sometimes “rescuers” bid on purebred puppies at dog auctions right alongside commercial breeders.

