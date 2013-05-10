The Incredible Image Of A Woman Being Rescued From The Bangladesh Rubble After 17 Days Is Nothing Short Of A Miracle

Michael Kelley
bangladesh

A couple of hours ago a woman was rescued from the Bangladesh factory that collapsed on April 24.

It’s nothing short of miraculous that woman, named Reshma, was found “almost unhurt” as the death toll from the tragedy reached 1,038.

It’s been 13 days since someone was rescued from the rubble. In all more than 2,500 people have been rescue, and rescuers say they are still recovering bodies.

The fire service chief said that she may have survived by drinking water that rescuers pumped into the building.

Here is a few more pictures of the rescue followed by a photo of the collapse.

bangladesh

 

bangladesh
bangladesh
Bangladesh factory collapse

