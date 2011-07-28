REQUIEM FOR A AAA RATING: Barclays Weighs In

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From Barclays, an acceptance that the US AAA-rating is toast.So they look back at when Japan first lost is AAA-rating and basically concludes that ratings don’t matter.



Economic fundamentals do.

Our current expectation in these highly fluid negotiations is that a $4trn agreement will not be “enacted and maintained throughout the decade”. Instead, a more likely outcome is that the House Majority Leader Boehner Plan is amended by the Senate and, in essence, becomes a merged bill with the Senate Majority Leader Reid Plan, which in total does not meet S&P’s standards, leading to a downgrade. With this in mind, we decided to look back on November 1998 when Moody’s downgraded Japan’s sovereign rating to Aa1 from Aaa. Many readers will immediately recognise the period as the autumn of the Long Term Capital Management (LTCM) collapse. The resultant disorderly swings in capital markets make using the Japanese downgrade as a guide to potential market reactions to a possible downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating rather precarious. Still, our read of the events and the movements in Japanese government bonds (JGBs), the Japanese equity market, and the yen is that the macroeconomic fundamentals were the major drivers of asset prices rather than the ratings downgrade.

At first blush, we were struck by the pronounced underperformance of JGBs relative to German Bunds and sharp steepening of the 2s10s JGB yield curve, which implied that the downgrade did have a significant impact on longer-term yields. However, while JGB 10y yields rose sharply following the downgrade, counter-intuitively, the Nikkei and the yen rallied as well. As it turns out, Japanese industrial production had just bottomed and was rebounding sharply, leading Japan out of a recession by early 1999. The sharp move in JGB yields was undoubtedly further exacerbated by the recovery in global capitals markets following the LTCM crisis. Moody’s not only chose to downgrade Japan at the end of a recession, but also on the precise date of the third LTCM-related 25bp cut in the fed funds rate by the FOMC. Between the November 17 FOMC rate cut and the following February, the Nasdaq index rallied 40%, underscoring the recovery in risky asset classes. The flight-to-quality rally associated with the LTCM crisis had pushed JGB 10y yields to 73bp at the height of the crisis in early October; the sharp move higher in yields had already begun prior to the downgrade and continued as the economy emerged from recession.

The initial reaction for Japanese equities in the two weeks following the downgrade was positive, underscoring how other factors were driving the markets. However, within a couple of weeks, equities were struggling, again, likely because it was becoming clear that the first round of bank recapitalizations (early 1998) were insufficient, setting the stage for a second round (in early 1999). Bank stocks dragged the Nikkei lower until it became clear that the recovery was indeed sustainable in early 1999. The yen initially sold off (for two weeks) before rallying for two months. Once the recession ended and the second round of bank recapitalizations occurred, the yen was right back to where it started before the downgrade.

