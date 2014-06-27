Uber Is Marrying Couples In San Francisco For One Day Only

This Saturday, couples in San Francisco who are feeling spontaneous can request a wedding via Uber.

In a blog post today, the on-demand transportation startup announced that in honour of Pride week, couples can request an UberWEDDING by following these steps:

Open the app on June 28 between noon and 6 p.m.

Select UberWEDDING and drop the pin where you’d like the ceremony

If accepted, your wedding will be en route

Bring your own vows, or Uber can provide them for you

Make sure you have the documents necessary for a marriage licence

From arrival to “I do” will take 45 to 60 minutes

The wedding ceremony and honeymoon are completely free, too — though the company warns that demand may be high during the San Francisco LGBT Pride celebration, so users should be ready to try repeatedly to get their UberWEDDING.

And there is a hefty list of requirements for interested couples, so anyone trying to get hitched with Uber this weekend should take note of those ahead of time.

UberWEDDING is nothing if not efficient. Couples will work with a notary provided by Uber right at the scene of the ceremony. After the licence is made official, the ceremony starts with a violinist. All the bells and whistles — floral arrangements, candles, dessert, champagne, and an Uber-provided gift bag — are included. Couples are encouraged to tell their friends and family to attend, too.

After the nuptials (Uber says it might be “weeks” after), honeymoon flights and accommodations will be provided by HotelTonight and Alaska Airlines.

In cities like Denver and Philadelphia, Uber has offered services and deals for wedding parties. But San Francisco marks the first time Uber has actually brought the wedding ceremony to a couple — and for free.

This isn’t the first time that Uber has provided something other than rides to its patrons. In October, the company provided on-demand kittens, in honour of National Cat Day. And in December, you could order a Christmas tree to be delivered right to your door.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.