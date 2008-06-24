Poll: Google (GOOG) Best Company in US; Airlines (NWA), Halliburton (HAL) and Comcast (CMCSA) The Worst

Google (GOOG) has the best reputation in corporate America. Whether it was the “nap pods”, the 20% free time alotted for pet projects, the millions of dollars on free food, or all the rich employees, Google came out on top in the annual Harris Interactive Reputation Quotient poll.



Top 10:

1. Google (GOOG)

2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

3. Intel (INTC)

4. General Mills (GIS)

5. Kraft (KFT)

6. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)

7. 3M (MMM)

8. Coca-Cola (KO)

9. Honda (HMC)

10. Microsoft (MSFT)

Who didn’t do so well?

The airline industry as a whole was hammered in the survey. The percentage of respondents whose rating toward the airlines was favourable fell from 31% last year to 26% this year, the largest drop of any of the 11 industries in the survey. That’s what happens when you treat both your employees and consumers equally poorly (and go bankrupt at the same time).

The bottom 5 of the 60 companies surveyed were Haliburton (HAL), Citgo, Northwest Airlines (NWA), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Comcast (CMCSA).

