These are the 10 most marketable music artists in the world right now

Popstars have always been hot property for marketers. Bag an endorsement deal with a live music star, and you sign up for your brand being projected in front of millions of fans, who all hang on their idol’s every word and sartorial choice.

Repucom, a sports and entertainment intelligence and advisory company, released a report on Thursday detailing the top 10 most marketable music artists in the world.

The popstars are ranked according to their “Davie Brown Index” (DBI) score out of 100, which assesses consumers’ views of more than 8,000 personalities in 15 markets around the world.

For this report, Repucom interviewed Americans aged between 13 and 24-years-old and asked questions about their awareness of each artist, the artist’s appeal, the degree to which they take notice of the celebrity when they appear in the media, whether the celebrity is a trendsetter, the influence they have on culture, the trust they have in their words and image, whether they think that celebrity is an effective brand spokesperson, and how aspirational the celebrity’s life is.

Check out the top 10 music artists brands will be falling over themselves to work with in 2015.

10. Bruno Mars -- DBI 81.6. The American singer/songwriter/producer is perhaps best known for his hit 'Uptown Funk', a collaboration with Mark Ronson. He has scored five number one singles in the Billboard 100, faster than any other male singer since Elvis Presley, and is famous for his retro showmanship. But while he has incredible appeal, he's signed very few endorsement deals. Instead he's focused in making investments in businesses including an e-cigarette company and restaurants. Rick Diamond/Getty 9. Nicki Minaj -- DBI 81.8. The edgy 'Anaconda' singer might seem like an unusual marketing choice but she has plenty of assets. The opinionated rapper is rarely out of the headlines and was nominated for a Grammy after her album 'Super Bass' went platinum eight times over. Recent brand affiliations have included Pepsi and Beats. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Clear Channel 8. Britney Spears -- DBI 81.8. The 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer has landed a string of endorsements in her long career including Skechers, Pepsi, Polaroid, and Volkswagen. This year she also launched a fragrance under her own name. BritneySpearsVEVO 'I'm not a girl. Not yet a woman.' -Britney Spears 7. Nick Jonas -- DBI 82.1. The most marketable of the Jonas Brothers, 23-year-old Nick is a singer and actor, currently working on the the Fox horror comedy 'Scream Queens.' Monica Schipper/Getty Images Mat Hayward / Shutterstock.com 5. Beyonce Knowles DBI 84.6. The former Destiny's Child singer's endorsement deal with Pepsi, which spans back to 2012, is worth $50 million alone. Other brand partners include L'Oreal, American Express, and Topshop. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images 4. Katy Perry -- DBI 85.1. Repucom says the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer's mass-market appeal was underlined by the broad range of sponsors for the North American leg for her Prismatic world tour in 2014: Citi, Covergirl, and Staples. courtesy of David Lopera 3. Lady Gaga -- DBI 85.1. Gaga's brand endorsements have included: Virgin Mobile, Doritos, Absolut, Diet Coke, and Hewlett-Packard; many of which have also appeared in her music videos. Kevin Winter / Getty Images 2. Justin Timberlake DBI 86.4. Timberlake's career may have started two decades ago, but he's still the popstar swathes of brands want to work with. One of his biggest brand partnerships was with MasterCard, the singer fronted its 'Priceless' campaign in 2013. Timberlake is also a keen businessman and has made investments in golf clubs, restaurants, NBA team Memphis Grizzlies, and MySpace. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images 1. Taylor Swift -- DBI 88.5. The 'Shake It Off' star has signed a huge amount of deals over the past decade, with brands including: Cover Girl, Elizabeth Arden, Sony, Diet Coke, Keds, and L.ei Jeans. She has more than 62 million Twitter followers and is regularly in the newspapers, whether it's in photographs hanging out with her squad, dating film stars or fellow musicians, or famously sounding out about Apple Music. Getty

