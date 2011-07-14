Republicans Would Bear Most Of The Blame If Debt Limit Isn't Raised

Photo: AP

More Americans would blame GOP lawmakers over President Barack Obama if the debt limit is not raised, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released today.By a margin of 48 per cent to 34 per cent of voters say Republicans should bear the brunt of criticism if no deal to raise the debt ceiling is reached. Two-thirds of voters say a deficit reduction package should include tax hikes for the wealthy and corporations, in addition to spending cuts.



Obama’s messaging in the debt ceiling talks appears to be resonating with voters, but 57 per cent of voters believe Obama’s proposals will impact the middle class.

Respondents disapproved of the way Obama is handling the economy 56 per cent to 38 per cent, but also found Obama more trustworthy on the economy than Republicans, by a margin of 48 per cent to 35 per cent.

Additionally 57 per cent of Americans blame President George W. Bush for the current economic state, compared to 27 placing more of the responsibility on Obama.

Obama is viewed the most favourable of national leaders in the poll, with a 47 per cent job approval rating. Congressional Democrats and Republicans have just 28 per cent and 26 per cent approval ratings respectively.

The poll has a margin of error of ±2 per cent.

Read the full poll results here:

