The Republican Website Fighting The Obamacare Decision Raises $1 Million In Three Hours

UPDATE: Wow. Now it’s $1 million.



UPDATE: Now the website has raised $400,000 so far, according to Talking Points Memo.

The Republican National Committee just launched “People v. Obamacare,” a website to fight back against the Supreme Court decision upholding the Affordable Care Act and its individual mandate.

Mitt Romney press secretary Andrea Saul tweeted that the site has already raised more than $200,000 for Romney in about an hour. If true, that’s astounding.

Here’s a look at the website:

Obamacare is suddenly very high on the list for Romney to attack Obama.

