Republicans Use New Poll, Steve Jobs Biography To Hammer Obama On Regulations

Pushing back on the Obama administration’s claim that there is no evidence that regulatory uncertainty is slowing job growth, House Republicans are using the new Steve Jobs biography and new polling data to criticise the administration.In a blog post going up on the House Financial Services Committee today, obtained early by POLITICO’s Ben White, the committee cites this passage from Walter Issacson’s new biography of the Apple CEO to argue that the Obama administration’s regulations are holding back the economy.



“[Jobs] described [to Obama] how easy it was to build a factory in China, and said that it was almost impossible to do these days in America, largely because of regulations and unnecessary costs.”

The post also cites a new Gallup poll showing that regulatory uncertainty is the leading issue of concern for small business owners.

