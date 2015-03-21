Republicans are using a 'Most Interesting Man in the World' parody to attack Hillary Clinton

YouTube A scene from the RNC’s new ad.

The national Republican Party has channeled a series of famous Dos Equis beer commercials to mock former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

On Friday, the Republican National Committee released a web video on that parodies the ongoing scandal surrounding Clinton’s use of a private email address and “The Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials.

“She wouldn’t acknowledge you at a press conference if she had one. She emails on her own server because it’s convenient. As a Clinton, foreign governments donate to her,” a narrator says in the clip. “She is the least transparent person in the world.”

The RNC video is referring to a series of recent controversies that have damaged Clinton’s expected Democratic campaign for president in 2016. Clinton has come under intense scrutiny for her exclusive use of personal email for official business while she served as secretary of state. This reportedly may have violated federal guidelines and created security risks. Additionally, her foundation is also being criticised for its contributions from oppressive foreign governments and possible conflicts of interest.

The RNC also offered a twist on the Dos Equis closing catchphrase, “Stay thirsty, my friends”:

“Stay secretive my friends.”

(via Independent Journal Review)

