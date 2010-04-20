SEC Republicans Were 100% Against Going After Goldman

Photo: SEC

Just to emphasise the partisan split at the SEC, first reported by Bloomberg, we now know that NO republican voted to go after Goldman Sachs (GS).Among the SEC’s Republicans: Kathleen Casey, a George W. Bush appointee who previously worked for Sen. Richard Shelby, a somewhat populist, anti-bank Republican.



Bottom line: elephants love the squid.

