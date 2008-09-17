Republicans Try To Cheer Us Up With A Hilarious Joke: "John McCain Invented The BlackBerry"

Maybe we can giggle our way out of this mess. AP via Huffpo:



Move over, Al Gore. You may lay claim to the Internet, but John McCain helped create the BlackBerry.

At least that’s the contention of a top McCain policy adviser, Douglas Holtz-Eakin. Waving his BlackBerry personal digital assistant and citing McCain’s work as a senator, he told reporters Tuesday, “You’re looking at the miracle that John McCain helped create.”

A McCain aide later dismissed the remark as “a boneheaded joke by a staffer.”

McCain has acknowledged that he doesn’t know how to use a computer and can’t send e-mail, one of the BlackBerry’s prime functions.

Holtz-Eakin’s argument is similar to one advanced by Gore, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2000. Gore once boasted about “taking the initiative to create the Internet” through technological and educational policies. He later was mocked for claiming to have invented the Internet, although he never made such a claim.

Alternate take on the same joke, from author/The Daily Show guest star/”PC Guy” John Hodgman via Twitter: “I just got a txt ANNOUNCING that John McCain has invented iPhone 2.1”

