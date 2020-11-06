'This is getting insane': Republicans break from Trump immediately after wild and false speech

Harry Hamburg/AP Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Republican lawmakers on Thursday broke away from President Donald Trump’s grievances and false claims about the 2020 US presidential election.

In a impromptu speech at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Trump made several allegations about the election based on little to no evidence. He also baselessly claimed that he had already won the election.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said in a tweet that “this is getting insane” immediately after Trump’s speech.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a state Trump easily carried in this election, said in a statement that “Americans voted in a peaceful election and there’s not a winner until all the legally cast votes are counted.”

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly. But a lot of votes came in late.”

Pennsylvania poll workers are counting votes received by 8pm on Nov. 3. The state extended the deadline to receive mail-in ballots through Friday, which was challenged in court; the state is separating these ballots from others. Pennsylvania officials say there’s so few of these late-arriving ballots to expect they will change the state’s final outcome unless it’s “super close.”

“They’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” Trump continued. “They’re trying, obviously, to commit fraud, there’s no question about that.”

Trump answered no questions after his brief speech, despite numerous reporters challenging Trump’s unfounded claims.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, November 5, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Republican lawmakers sounded off on Trump’s suggestions of a preemptive victory after the president gave his remarks.

“We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course),” Kinzinger tweeted. “But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation.”

While Kinzinger did not specifically mention the president, he has been outspoken with his disagreements in recent days. In a tweet on Election Day, he replied to Trump’s baseless allegations that political forces were “trying to STEAL the Election” by casting votes after the polls were closed.

“Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose,” Kinzinger said in his reply. “And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue.”

Mitt Romney, a GOP Senator in Utah, reiterated in a statement that the process of counting votes is supposed to be “long and, for those running, frustrating.”

“If there are irregularities alleged, they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts. Have faith in democracy, in our Constitution, and in the American people,” Romney added.

Will Hurd, the three-term congressman from Texas who did not run for reelection, suggested Trump’s statements were undermining democracy.

“A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon,” Hurd tweeted.

Biden is leading the race as of Thursday evening with 253 electoral college votes to 214 votes for Trump, according to Decision Desk HQ.

