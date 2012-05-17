These Five Republicans Voted Down Paul Ryan's Budget In The Senate

He’s actually not THAT angry.

The Senate just voted down the Paul Ryan budget, 58-41. No one expected the vote to pass, as none of the 53 Democratic Senators planned to support it.Of particular intrigue, though, was which, if any, Republicans would also come out against the budget.



Here they are: Scott Brown (Mass.), Susan Collins (Maine), Dean Heller (Nevada), Rand Paul (Kentucky), and Olympia Snowe (Maine).

Paul, for one, had his own budget version shot down.

Heller, for his part, issued this statement:

“Today’s votes were not a serious effort to pass a budget. After this charade, our nation is no closer to economic prosperity or addressing our massive national debt. I have voted on Republican budgets in the past. It’s no secret where I stand, but every measure brought up for a vote today was meant to fail. It is past time Members of Congress hold themselves accountable and do the job they were elected to do, not hold meaningless votes designed for nothing more than campaign press releases. The biggest problem is both sides of the aisle are at fault. Americans watching this debate witnessed exactly what they’ve come to expect from Washington: Republicans blaming Democrats, Democrats blaming Republicans. At a time when so many in this great nation are struggling to get by, this is all they can get out of Washington.”

It was also one of the issues Snowe discussed on a “Morning Joe” appearance yesterday:

“When I first came to the Senate, we had a centrist coalition…and moderates lunch every week,” she said. “We used to bond together as moderates. Unfortunately that doesn’t happen much anymore because there’s so few on either side of the political aisle.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.