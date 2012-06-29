Check Out These Hilarious Deleted Tweets From Republicans Who Thought Obamacare Was Overturned

Elena Schneider
darrell issa

While CNN and Fox News misreported the breaking Supreme Court news on the health care ruling, Republicans took to celebrating a little too early.

The Sunlight Foundation saves politicians’ deleted tweets, a project called Politwoops

In the rush to declare a winner over the health care reform debate, these lawmakers jumped the gun and tweeted too early. 

Rep. Darrell Issa was one of the several politicians who retweeted a positive response to what he likely thought was an overturned decision on the Affordable Care Act. He promptly deleted the tweet within minutes.

Rep. Justin Amash's mistake still lives.

Rep. Darrell Issa, of California, retweeted Amash.

Rep. Buck McKeon, California

Rep. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina

Rep. Dennis Ross, Florida

Rep. Tom Rooney, Florida

Rep. Aaron Schock, Illinois

