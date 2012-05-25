Republicans Still Have No Idea What To Do If The Supreme Court Overturns Obamacare

Photo: AP

We told you last week that this would be a problem. Next month the Supreme Court is going to issue its ruling on Obamacare. There is a chance they could throw out part or all of the law.



This should be a gift to Republicans. It would humiliate President Obama. And it would repeal the law without going through the difficulty of new legislation.

But crucially for Republicans it opens the door to a more conservative, free-market approach to health-care reform.

But a new report from the Wall Street Journal confirms that Republicans are could fumble this huge opportunity.

Speaker John Boehner has already talked about re-passing parts of Obamacare that are already popular, such as requiring insurers to accept customers even with pre-existing conditions.

Romney has vowed to repeal Obamacare, but his campaign is only mulling one policy response to rising health-care costs and the large pool of uninsured Americans: creating a new tax deduction for individuals who buy health insurance that mimics the one already given to employers who provide it.

But some of the proposals from House Republicans are just wacky:

Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio said he was considering introducing legislation in the next few weeks that would require insurance companies to allow consumers to cover adult children on their plans up to the age of 31, charging an additional premium if necessary.

31? Conservatives were already flipping out about the bad incentives Obamacare initiated by allowing adult children to stay on their parents’ insurance until their mid-twenties.

