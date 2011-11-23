Republicans SLAM Obama For Super Committee Failure

The Republican National Committee is out with a new video hitting President Barack Obama for avoiding the nitty-gritty of the super committee negotiations.



Titled “A Failure of Leadership,” the video splices together press clips from recent days questioning Obama’s motivation for not pushing the committee to reach an agreement — something Republicans wanted him not to do in August.

Obama presented his own plan to the super committee in September, though it never got off the ground in the room. That said, the White House would not say whether Obama had spoken with any members of the committee since Friday, November 11.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.