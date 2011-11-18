IN HIS OWN WORDS: Republicans SLAM Obama For Allowing The National Debt To Break $15 Trillion

The Republican National Committee is out with a new video today to mark the national debt first breaking the $15 trillion mark yesterday.



The video uses clips from President Barack Obama on the campaign trail in 2008 and from his time in office — calling the latest milestone “another broken promise.”

Republicans are set to make the national debt an issue in the 2012 campaign, believing it will resonate with voters concerned about their personal finances.

Watch the video below:

