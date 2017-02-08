Watch the stunning moment Republicans silenced Elizabeth Warren while debating Jeff Sessions' nomination

Republicans voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Tuesday night, during a Senate floor debate over Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination as President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Warren, who is among the Democratic senators opposing Sessions’ appointment, attempted to read from a 1986 letter written by Coretta Scott King, the wife of civil-rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped Warren, alleging her recitation of the letter violated Senate rule 19, which forbids conduct “unbecoming” of a senator.

