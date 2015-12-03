Even Republicans are saying Trump's 9/11 story is wrong

GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump claims he saw Muslim Americans celebrating after the terror attacks on September 11th in 2001, and now he’s getting heat from his own party.

New Jersey governor and fellow Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told reporters that Trump’s claim that he saw thousands and thousands of people cheering in New Jersey are simply not true.

“It didn’t happen. And the fact is, you know, people can say anything. But the facts are the facts, and that did not happen in New Jersey that day, and it hasn’t happened since,” Christie said.

Following Trump’s initial claim, GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson seemed to back him up. Carson told reporters that he too remembers seeing video of celebrations taking place in New Jersey after the attacks.

However, later that day, Carson’s campaign released a statement saying that he was not standing by his earlier statement.

Despite fact checkers and journalists claiming that Trump made up these celebrations, Trump continues to insist that they happened.

Rudy Giuliani, a Republican and former mayor of New York, told CNN that Trump is exaggerating. “We did have some celebrating,” he said, “That is true. We had pockets of celebration.”

Giuliani stopped short of saying that Trump was wrong or lying about thousands of people cheering. “If thousands of people were demonstrating and he saw it on television, there must be some tape of it somewhere,” he said.

The video many believe Trump may be referring to was aired on MTV in November 2001. It featured Emily Avecedo saying that she saw people with rocks and sticks saying “burn America.” However, in a newly released video, MTV News went back to Avecedo who now says that the kids she saw weren’t doing anything out of the ordinary, and that she does not recall hearing anyone say “burn America.”

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

