Republicans Rush To Kill High-Speed Trains

Not coming to a state near you.

Photo: ap

States that were going to receive hundreds of millions of dollars to build high-speed trains have a new message for Washington: Keep the money.The states want to build roads, not trains (auto lobby?), but they’re not allowed to use the train money to build roads. So they’re refusing to take the money at all.



Will the United States’ train system ever enter the second half of the 20th Century?

At this rate, not likely.

