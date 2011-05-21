Here's Why Republicans Are Waiting Until 2016 To Run For President -- Tune In To Radio BI

Our very own John Ellis thinks most Republicans are simply waiting for 2016 to run for president. Not because Obama’s unbeatable but because the issues at hand in the upcoming 2012 elections could be too much to handle.



Also, Gus Lubin makes his podcasting debut and explains what tomorrow’s whole end of the world “rapture” thing is all about.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss…

• While Real Republican Contenders Wait In The Wings, Weirdos Grab The Headlines

• Was The LinkedIn Pop Pure IPO Manipulation?

• Google’s Perennial Hiring “Problem”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.