Boehner Says At Least 60 House Republicans Would Not Vote For Any Debt Ceiling Deal

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) said Tuesday that more than 59 members of his caucus would not vote for any debt ceiling deal.”We have a number of members who won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling under any circumstances,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier, citing ideological disagreements.



Boehner added that he and House Republicans are committed to finding “the biggest spending cuts possible” with no new taxes.

He also criticised Obama for offering “veiled threats” about the fate of Social Security, saying “I don’t know what to believe,” when asked the program’s payments would be affected if the debt ceiling weren’t increased. Obama indicated earlier Tuesday that he could not guarantee Social Security benefits would be immune on August 3.

Boehner complimented the “last resort” plan proposed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which would allow Obama to raise the debt ceiling as long as Congress refrained from “disapproving” of the action.

“Everybody believes there needs to be a back up plan… and frankly, I think Mitch has done good work,” he said, stopping short of guaranteeing that plan could get enough support from his members to pass the House.

The McConnell plan drew swift criticism from many in the Republican party, including GOP presidential candidate Newt Gingrich, who called it “surrender,” and from the conservative groups Heritage Action for America and FreedomWorks.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said McConnell’s plan re-affirms “that defaulting on America’s past due bills is not an option.”

