Republicans Push Proposal To Eliminate Jobs And Raise Unemployment In The Senate

OK, I didn’t expect this headline, but it would be worth reminding readers that this would be the effect of the Republican proposal for sharp budget cuts for the remainder of the 2011 fiscal year.



Analyses by both Goldman Sachs and Moody’s have shown that the spending cuts, if extended into 2012, would eliminate more than 500,000 jobs. It would have been appropriate to mention this point in the article.

