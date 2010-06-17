Barney Frank Gets Infuriated After Republicans Taunt Him Over Failure To Fix Fannie And Freddie

The debate over Wall Street reform pushes on with Democrats and Republicans still butting heads in Congress over language included in the bill.

But yesterday, Barney Frank became “infuriated” as Republicans slammed the House Financial Services Committee chair over not taking the opportunity to use the bill as a way to also reform troubled-GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to Politico.



Politico: As Day Two of the Wall Street reform conference debate dragged on, partisan bickering underscored just how tough it would be to finish the bill by July 4.

Republicans infuriated the two top Democrats on the committee — Sen. Chris Dodd and Rep. Barney Frank — by criticising Democrats for failing to use the financial reform bill to also reform mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Rep. Spencer Bachus of Alabama, the ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, said leaving the government-sponsored enterprises untouched is “like fighting terrorists without attacking the jihad movement.”

If you recall, Fannie and Freddie were recently de-listed from the NYSE for being unable to stay above $1 a share for more than 30 days. The de-listing has put even more strain on two companies that are in dire need of a fix.

