Republicans Now Getting Their Ideas From 30 Rock

After reading
my pieceabout the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” shirt, a friend texted me: “You didn’t call out that shirt for being a less funny ripoff of 30 Rock??!”
She’s right.
In “Christmas Attack Zone,” Episode 10 of Season 5 of 30 Rock, Avery Jessup (Elizabeth Banks) and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) have this exchange:
Jack: What Christmas card did we end up sending out?
Avery: Happy Holidays… [opens card] is what terrorists say. Merry Christmas, Avery and Jack.
There you have today’s Republican Party: like a parody of itself, only less funny.
Speaking of which, the NRCC is now selling “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” as a mug. It’s still printed in comic sans.
