Republicans Now Getting Their Ideas From 30 Rock

my pieceabout the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” shirt, a friend texted me: “You didn’t call out that shirt for being a less funny ripoff of 30 Rock??!”

She’s right.

In “Christmas Attack Zone,” Episode 10 of Season 5 of 30 Rock, Avery Jessup (Elizabeth Banks) and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) have this exchange:

Jack: What Christmas card did we end up sending out?

Avery: Happy Holidays… [opens card] is what terrorists say. Merry Christmas, Avery and Jack.

There you have today’s Republican Party: like a parody of itself, only less funny.

Speaking of which, the NRCC is now selling “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” as a mug. It’s still printed in comic sans.

