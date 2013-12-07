Republicans Now Getting Their Ideas From 30 Rock

Josh Barro
30 rock jack donaghy avery jessupNBC

After reading
my pieceabout the National Republican Campaign Committee’s “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” shirt, a friend texted me: “You didn’t call out that shirt for being a less funny ripoff of 30 Rock??!”

She’s right.

In “Christmas Attack Zone,” Episode 10 of Season 5 of 30 Rock, Avery Jessup (Elizabeth Banks) and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) have this exchange:

Jack: What Christmas card did we end up sending out?
Avery: Happy Holidays… [opens card] is what terrorists say. Merry Christmas, Avery and Jack.

There you have today’s Republican Party: like a parody of itself, only less funny.

Speaking of which, the NRCC is now selling “Happy Holidays is what liberals say” as a mug. It’s still printed in comic sans.

