Republicans mock Hillary Clinton for avoiding the press

The Republican National Committee responded to reports Hillary Clinton hired a new communications director in order to “seek warmer relations with the press than during her last presidential bid” with an email statement mocking the likely 2016 Democratic frontrunner for avoiding the media.

On Tuesday, the White House confirmed the departure of communications director Jennifer Palmieri. She is expected to take a similar position in Clinton’s campaign, which has reportedly been seeking a “good cop” to improve its rapport with the press.

The RNC’s email, which was sent by GOP spokesman Michael Short, was titled “OFF THE RECORD: no comment.”

It included the headline from an article about Palmieri’s new position as well as links to 28 stories from multiple media outlets where a spokesperson for Clinton did not comment.

“Well, when the bar is set this low …” quipped Short.

Spokespeople for Clinton did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Read Short’s full email, which he confirmed was actually on the record in spite of its title, below.

From: Michael Short

Subject: OFF THE RECORD: No Comment

Well, when the bar is set this low …

MSNBC Headline: Hillary Clinton signals desire for fresh start with press

02/04/15: “A Clinton spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.”

02/04/15: “Neither Ready for Hillary nor Hillary Clinton’s office returned a request for comment.”

02/04/15: “Mrs. Clinton’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.”

02/03/15: “Clinton’s spokesman declined to comment in response to BuzzFeed News’s questions on Monday, but Clinton did tweet the following …”

02/02/15: “A Clinton spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.”

01/30/15: “The incident is reminiscent of the Clinton Global Initiative conference in September, where reporters were being escorted by staff right up to the bathroom stall.”

01/29/14: “A spokesman for Clinton did not immediately return a request for comment.”

01/27/15: “A spokesman for Clinton has not yet responded to a request for comment.”

01/22/15: “A request for comment to the Clinton Foundation regarding Kane’s case went unanswered.

12/19/14: “Aides to Clinton declined comment.”

12/18/14: “A Clinton spokesman … declined comment and would not provide details.”

12/13/14: “A representative for Clinton didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.”

12/11/14: “…Clinton’s team has not responded to request for comment…”

12/08/14: “Clinton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.”

12/08/14: “A spokesman for Mrs. Clinton’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.”

12/03/14: “A Clinton aide declined comment.”

11/27/14: “A Clinton spokesman refused to comment on the demands.”

11/26/14: “A Clinton spokesman declined to comment on the speaking arrangements.”

11/23/14: “Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill declined comment on the ABC interview.”

11/20/14: “A spokesman for Mrs. Clinton declined comment.”

11/16/14: “…her aides did not respond to requests for comment…”

09/24/14: “The Clinton team is following reporters to the bathroom. Here’s why that matters.”

08/19/14: “A Clinton spokesperson did not respond to a HuffPost request for comment Tuesday.”

08/18/14: “A spokesperson for Clinton declined to comment again on Monday.”

07/16/14: “Clinton aides declined to comment.”

06/27/14: “Her office declined to comment on the UNLV speech.”

06/20/14: “A spokesperson for Clinton did not respond to a request for comment.”

05/21/14: “A spokesman for Clinton did not respond to multiple requests for comment.”

