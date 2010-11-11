Republicans Like Reality TV; Democrats Like Mad Men

Photo: Adam Larkey/ABC/AP

Of the top 10 broadcast shows on TV, nine were ranked more favourably by Republican viewers than Democrats, according to months of data from leading media-research company Experian Simmons.Top Nielsen-rated shows like American Idol, Survivor, and Dancing with the Stars fared better with the GOP, whereas liberals preferred more marginal hits such as FX’s Damages, Showtime’s Dexter, HBO’s Entourage and AMC’s Breaking Bad.



“Looking at the Democrats side, I don’t mean to make light of it, but they seem to like shows about damaged people,” said John Fetto, senior marketing manager at Experian Simmons. “Those are the kind of shows Republicans just stay away from.”

