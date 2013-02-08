INFOGRAPHIC: The Republican Party Has A Dire Demographic Problem

Walter Hickey

The Republican Party has found itself with a slowly closing window to appeal to Hispanics before it starts to see some serious electoral issues. 

The infographic below illustrates this problem, showing how the base of the Republican party — namely, whites — is becoming a much smaller part of the electorate, while other groups — and the Hispanic population in particular — make up an increasing share of the voter population. 

Check it out, and click to enlarge:

americas new minority the writing is on the fence for the gop demographic split

Photo: 59 Liberty

(h/t) Chris Cillezza

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.