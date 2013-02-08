INFOGRAPHIC: The Republican Party Has A Dire Demographic Problem

The Republican Party has found itself with a slowly closing window to appeal to Hispanics before it starts to see some serious electoral issues.



The infographic below illustrates this problem, showing how the base of the Republican party — namely, whites — is becoming a much smaller part of the electorate, while other groups — and the Hispanic population in particular — make up an increasing share of the voter population.

Check it out, and click to enlarge:

Photo: 59 Liberty

(h/t) Chris Cillezza

