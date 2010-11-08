Republicans Plotting Ways To Kill Healthcare Reform

Newly empowered Republicans don’t have enough votes to overturn Obama’s healthcare reform lock, stock, and barrel.



So they’re planning to attack the parts of it they hate by blocking the money to pay for them, forcing Democrats to continue to make unpopular votes to keep the provisions alive.

Specifically, Republicans are planning to:

Limit the amount of money available to the IRS to enforce the “you must buy health insurance” rule

Limit access to government healthcare plans that have coverage for abortion

